Ticats extend four national players ahead of free agency

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have extended four national players, including long snapper Gordon Whyte, linebacker Jarek Richards, offensive lineman Joseph Bencze and defensive lineman Malcolm Campbell.

Whyte, 24, appeared in all 14 regular-season games and all three playoff games for the Tiger-Cats in 2021, serving as the team’s long snapper and registering four special teams tackles and one fumble recovery. The six-foot-two, 240-pound native of Toronto, Ont., was originally selected by the Tiger-Cats in the eighth round, 67th overall, in the 2019 Canadian Football League Draft after playing five seasons (2015-2019) at St. Francis Xavier University.

Richards, 26, appeared in five regular-season games for the Tiger-Cats in 2021, registering one special teams tackle. The five-foot-11, 200-pound native of Montreal, QC, was originally selected by the Tiger-Cats in the fourth round, 36th overall, in the 2021 CFL Draft after playing three seasons (2017-2019) at Saint Mary’s University.

Bencze, 25, appeared in one regular-season game for the Tiger-Cats in 2021 after spending most of the season on the practice roster. The six-foot-five, 287-pound native of Peterborough, Ont., was originally selected by the Tiger-Cats in the fifth round, 45th overall, in the 2020 CFL Draft after playing four seasons (2016-2019) at McMaster University.

Campbell, 25, spent training camp with the Tiger-Cats in 2019 and 2021 after being originally selected by the Tiger-Cats in the eighth round, 65th overall, in the 2019 CFL Draft. The six-foot-three, 240-pound native of Mississauga, Ont., played 37 games over five seasons (2015-2016, 2018-2019, 2021) at the University of Toronto registering 149 total tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 19.5 quarterback sacks, three forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, three pass blocks and one blocked kick.