Lions add DBs Kyle Clarot, Quincy Mauger

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have added a pair of defensive backs to their roster: National Kyle Clarot and American Quincy Mauger.

Clarot spent the last four seasons with his hometown Langley Rams of the British Columbia Football Conference (BCFC), helping the squad win its first national championship in 2021. He recorded four tackles in their 37-0 Canadian Bowl victory over London.

In 36 regular-season games in his junior career, Clarot registered 125 total tackles, 11 interceptions, two defensive touchdowns, six sacks, a forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He also dressed in seven total playoff games and was part of two other Langley squads that advanced to the Canadian Bowl in 2018 and 2019.

Mauger (pronounced mo-ZHAY), of Marietta, GA, was most recently a member of the Blues of the US developmental Spring League in 2021. He previously had NFL practice roster stints with Atlanta and Oakland from 2017-2018 before landing with the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football in 2019.

Mauger enjoyed four solid years at the University of Georgia (2013-2016), suiting up in 50 games and recording 186 combined tackles, seven interceptions, 12 pass knockdowns and a forced fumble. He was part of a Bulldogs unit that was the best pass defence in the nation in 2015.