REDBLACKS sign six nationals, including DB Jordan Beaulieu

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the signing of six National players on Tuesday.

The team signed receiver Will Corby, fullback Mitch Raper, defensive lineman Shaiheem Charles-Brown, defensive back Jordan Beaulieu, offensive lineman Eric Starczala and linebacker Jersey Henry.

RELATED

» REDBLACKS announce 2022 coaching staff

» REDBLACKS release Davis, Stafford, 10 others; sign seven

» CFL.ca’s Official 2022 Free Agent Tracker

Beaulieau, 28, played in five games for the REDBLACKS in 2021 and was set to become a free agent on Feb. 8. The 24th overall pick in the 2018 CFL Draft, he spent the first two years of his career in Edmonton before joining the REDBLACKS. He has 10 special teams tackles in 35 career games.