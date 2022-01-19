Argos announce 2022 coaching staff

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have announced their coaching hires, who will work under head coach Ryan Dinwiddie for the 2022 season.

Mike Miller will coach quarterbacks, Kris Sweet will look after the offensive line, Pete Costanza is in as receivers coach and pass game coordinator, while Edwin Harrison rounds out the offence as running backs and quality control coach. The defensive side under coordinator Corey Mace will see William Fields control the secondary. Special teams will be coordinated by Mickey Donovan. Kevin Eiben and Joshua Bell are back from 2021 under their same capacities.

The full 2022 Toronto Argonauts coaching staff can be found below:

Miller brings over 20 years of coaching experience to the Boatmen having most recently coached receivers for the New York Guardians of the XFL in 2020. From 2014-2018 Miller coached under various capacities including defensive coordinator, offensive coordinator and QB’s coach at Westminster College, Robert Morris University and Edinboro University. The Pennsylvania native broke into coaching in 1997 as a graduate assistant at Robert Morris University before joining the pro ranks with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1999-2003 as an offensive assistant. Miller would coach for the Buffalo Bills, Berlin Thunder of NFL Europe and back at Robert Morris between 2005-2006 before joining the Arizona Cardinals where he would stay for six seasons between 2008-2012. In Arizona Miller would coach receivers and be a passing game coordinator before becoming the Cardinals offensive coordinator for two seasons, coaching NFL greats Larry Fitzgerald and Anquan Boldin while helping the team reach the Super Bowl in 2009. Miller’s first foray into the CFL came in 2013 when he was hired to be Montreal’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Sweet, another coach with 20+ years of experience, most recently coached in the US college ranks with Howard University, Lyon College and Norfolk State. The Virginia native coached offensive lines for 10 seasons in the CFL between 2007 and 2016 with Calgary (1997-2011), Saskatchewan (2012), Edmonton (2013) and Montreal (2014-2016). Sweet would win a Grey Cup with Calgary in 2008. Before coming to the CFL Sweet coached at Tennessee Tech, Holy Cross, Elon, Presbyterian, Kentucky State and Columbia between 1997-2006, primarily coaching offensive line.

Costanza joins the Argos staff from Winnipeg where he led the Bombers’ running backs and helped the team win the Grey Cup in 2021. Prior to his time in Winnipeg Costanza coached receivers in Calgary for 12 seasons, winning the Grey Cup three times with the Stampeders. Prior to his time in the CFL, the William Patterson University product coached for eight years (2000-2007) in the AFL2 including being the head coach of the Albany Conquest with whom he won a championship with in 2003. Costanza also coached defensive backs at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Connecticut from 2006-2007. His first coaching gig was with the New Jersey Red Dogs of the Arena Football League in 1997, where he worked with John Hufnagel.

Harrison comes to Toronto after coaching the offensive line as well as holding the title of assistant head coach at Marshall High School in Houston in 2021. The University of Colorado product played two seasons for the Kansas City Chiefs before coming north for six seasons with Calgary (2010-2015) where he would win a Grey Cup in 2014.

Fields, who will coach the Argos secondary, was the defensive coordinator at Peru State College in Nebraska from 2020-2021 after coaching the secondary of the XFL’s Tampa Bay Vipers in 2019. The former defensive back himself coached DB’s in Montreal, Hamilton and Edmonton from 2015-2019. The Pennsylvania native started his coaching career at Cypress Christian School in Houston from 2010-2014 before scouting for the B.C. Lions and coaching defensive backs at Simon Fraser University from 2013-2014. Fields played six CFL seasons with Calgary and Winnipeg and was a members of the 2001 Grey Cup champion Stampeders.

Donovan will be the Double Blue’s new special teams coordinator after spending the last four seasons with Montreal in the same capacity. Before moving to Montreal Donovan was the head coach at Concordia University in Quebec for four seasons where he was named Coach of the Year after his first season in 2014. The New Hampshire native began his coaching career at Western from 2007-2011 before a move to McGill from 2012-2013. Donovan was a guest coach of the Argos during their 2013 training camp.

Toronto Argonauts 2022 Coaching Staff:

Name Position Ryan Dinwiddie* Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator Kris Sweet Offensive Line Coach Mike Miller Quarterbacks Coach Pete Costanza Receivers/Pass Game Coordinator Edwin Harrison Running Backs/Quality Control Corey Mace Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line Kevin Eiben* Linebackers Coach William Fields Secondary Coach Joshua Bell* Defensive Backs Coach Mickey Donovan Special Teams Coordinator

*Returning from 2021