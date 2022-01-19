Bombers extend LB Shayne Gauthier through 2022

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with Canadian linebacker Shayne Gauthier, who was scheduled to become a free agent next month.

Gauthier (five-foot-10, 223 pounds; Laval University; born: February 20, 1992, in Dolbeau-Mistassini, QC) returns to the Blue Bombers for a sixth season with the club in 2022.

A fourth-round selection, 28th overall, by the Blue Bombers in the 2016 CFL Draft, Gauthier has suited up for 63 games with the club over five years and has not missed a game in the previous two seasons.

Gauthier posted career-best numbers in 2021 while working in a linebacker rotation in the Blue Bombers’ top-rated defence, finishing with 15 defensive tackles and adding nine more on special teams.

Gauthier totalled 130 tackles during his four years at Laval and was also a two-time RSEQ All-Star while earning CIS Second-Team All-Canadian honours as a senior.