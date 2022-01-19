Riders add OL Na’Ty Rodgers

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American offensive lineman Na’Ty Rodgers.

Rodgers (six-foot-five, 305 pounds) joins the Roughriders with three years’ experience in the CFL. The offensive tackle played 10 games with the Montreal Alouettes in 2018 and spent 2019 on the practice roster with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He signed with the Ottawa REDBLACKS for the 2021 season, playing four games. The Washington native also spent time with the XFL’s Seattle Dragons and Tampa Bay Vipers.

RELATED

» CFL.ca’s top 30 free agent list

» CFL releases 2022 potential free agent list

» Riders Shaq Evans agree to contract extension

» Riders, Kyran Moore agree to extension

Rodgers played 20 collegiate games and made 19 starts at right tackle over two seasons (2016-2017) at the University of Houston. In his senior year, he helped the Cougars rush for 25 touchdowns and 2,002 yards on the ground. He played eight games, making seven starts as junior and was second on the team with 34 knockdown blocks while helping them rush for 1,912 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Prior to attending Houston, Rodgers suited up at Iowa Western Community College where he won back-to-back ICCAC Conference Championships. At the time, ESPN ranked Rodgers as seventh-best junior college player in the country.