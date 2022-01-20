Bombers ink Adam Bighill to one-year extension

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed All-Star linebacker Adam Bighill to a one-year contract extension, the team announced on Thursday.

He had been scheduled to become a free agent next month and was ranked No. 8 on CFL.ca’s Top 30 Pending Free Agents list.

Bighill (5-10, 219; Central Washington University; born: October 16, 1988, in Montesano, WA) returns in 2022 for a fourth season with the Blue Bombers and his 10th in the Canadian Football League.

One of the most decorated defenders in league history, Bighill’s 2021 season was one of his finest as he led the CFL’s stingiest defence with 70 tackles and added two quarterback sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries – one for a touchdown. He was busy in the playoffs, too, registering eight tackles in the Western Final and another five in the 108th Grey Cup.

Those numbers not only earned him his a spot on the CFL All-Star Team for a sixth time, but also saw him named the league’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player for the third time in his career after winning in his first season with the Blue Bombers in 2018 and in 2015 as a member of the BC Lions.

Now a three-time Grey Cup champion – 2019 and 2021 with the Blue Bombers and 2011 with the Lions – Bighill has played in 146 games in his CFL career and ranks eighth in league history all-time in total tackles.

In his three seasons as a member of the Blue Bombers, he has appeared in 47 regular season games and has racked up 236 tackles, 10 sacks, six interceptions, six fumble recoveries and scored two touchdowns.