REDBLACKS extend WR Nate Behar

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have extended national receiver Nate Behar.

“Ottawa has everything in place to be one of the great and successful franchises in this league. From the ownership group, the fans, the city and facilities,” said Behar. “I want to be a part of this organization’s rise.”

RELATED

» REDBLACKS announce 2022 coaching staff

» REDBLACKS release Davis, Stafford, 10 others; sign seven

» CFL.ca’s Official 2022 Free Agent Tracker

A native of London, Ont., Behar is coming off of his fourth and most productive season in the CFL. He reached career-highs in receptions (38), receiving yards (439), yards after the catch (128), average yards per catch (11.6), and longest reception (50 yards). The 27 year-old also recorded a single-game career high 98 receiving yards against the Calgary Stampeders on Oct. 29, 2021.

Selected fifth overall by the Edmonton Elks in the 2017 CFL Draft, Behar signed with the REDBLACKS on Feb. 15, 2019, and re-signed with the team on June 28, 2021. Ottawa is familiar territory for Behar, who played his collegiate career with the Carleton Ravens (OUA), famously catching a Hail Mary pass to win the 2014 Panda Game.

The 2022 CFL Free Agency period officially opens on Feb. 8, 2022, at noon ET.