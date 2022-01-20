Riders extend WR, special teamer Jake Harty

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed national wide receiver Jake Harty to a contract extension.

Harty (six-foot-two, 210 pounds) played in all 14-regular season games and two playoff games in 2021 and was an integral part of the Roughriders’ special teams. In his first season back from a serious knee injury, he led the team with 10 special teams tackles. Harty initially signed with the Green and White in in 2018.

Prior to joining the Roughriders, Harty spent three CFL seasons with the Ottawa REDBLACKS. He was selected in the second round (10th overall) of the 2015 CFL Draft. He played 34 regular-season games with Ottawa, collecting 36 receptions for 307 yards and one touchdown while adding 12 special-teams tackles. He won the Grey Cup with the Redblacks in 2016.

The 31-year-old from Calgary spent four collegiate seasons (2011-2014) at his hometown U of C, playing in 40 games. He earned 194 receptions for 2,432 yards and 17 touchdowns and 27 carries for 244 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 36 kickoff returns for 1,021 yards and two touchdowns and 127 punt returns for 1,174 yards. Harty set a Canada West record for longest kickoff return, scoring a 110-yard touchdown in 2012.