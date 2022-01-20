Riders sign American DB Amari Henderson

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Amari Henderson, the team announced on Thursday.

Henderson (6’1-182) signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020 as an undrafted free agent, spending time on the Club’s practice roster. In 2021, Henderson signed with the Minnesota Vikings and played in one pre-season game.

The North Carolina native was a standout collegiate player at Wake Forest University where he spent five seasons (2015-19), playing in 46 career games. As a senior, he was named Second-Team All-ACC by Phil Steele after making 40 defensive tackles, four interceptions, 14 passes defended, and a fumble recovery. His team-leading four interceptions ranked second in the ACC, while his 14 passes defended was fifth in the ACC. He finished up his senior year with an invite to the NFLPA Bowl.

Henderson graduated with 169 career defensive tackles, while ranking fourth in school history with 48 passes defended (7 interceptions, 41 pass break-ups) and third in school history with 41 pass breakups.