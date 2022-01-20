Stampeders extend OL Sceviour through 2023

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed national offensive lineman Ryan Sceviour to a two-year contract that will keep him in Calgary through the 2023 season. Sceviour had been eligible to become a free agent next month.

Sceviour is the fourth veteran offensive lineman to sign a deal with the Stampeders this off-season, joining a group that includes holdovers Julian Good-Jones and Sean McEwen as well as the returning Derek Dennis, who had two previous stints in Calgary.

“Signing Ryan is another important step in solidifying our offensive line,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel. “Ryan has made steady progress over the course of his three seasons with the Stampeders and I look forward to seeing him further develop his game in the next few seasons.”

“I’m really happy to be staying home for two more years,” said Sceviour. “We have a great group of guys on the offensive line and I’m looking forward to getting back to work with them, with the goal of bringing a championship to Calgary.”

An alumnus of Calgary’s Bowness High School, Sceviour played 11 regular-season games as well as one playoff contest for the Stamps in 2021, serving as the starter at right guard. He was part of a unit that allowed the second-fewest sacks in the league and blocked for tailback Ka’Deem Carey, who led all running backs with seven rushing touchdowns and was second in the league in both rushing yards and yards from scrimmage. Sceviour missed three September games with a foot injury before returning to the field in Week 9.

Since joining the Stamps in 2018 after a stellar university career with the University of Calgary Dinos, Sceviour has played 30 regular-season games for the Stamps including 29 starts.