Ticats, Adeleke agree to two-year contract extension

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed National defensive back Tunde Adeleke to a two-year contract extension, the team announced on Thursday.

Adeleke was set to become a free agent next month and was ranked No. 13 on CFL.ca’s Top 30 Pending Free Agents list.

RELATED

» Tiger-Cats sign WR/Ret Papi White to extension

» Ferguson: Envisioning Hamilton’s Dane Evans era

» CFL releases 2022 potential free agent list

» Ticats extend All-Star OL Brandon Revenberg

Adeleke, 26, started 12 games at safety for the Tiger-Cats in 2021, posting 44 total tackles, a career-high in quarterback sacks (2), six pass knockdowns and matched a career-high in interceptions (2).The five-foot-10, 208-pound defensive back was named a CFL East Division All-Star for a second consecutive season (2019, 21) and was named the Tiger-Cats’ Most Outstanding Canadian (2021).

Adeleke, who was born in Lagos, Nigeria but grew up in Ottawa, Ontario, has appeared in 59 games over his four year CFL career with the Calgary Stampeders (2017-18) and Tiger-Cats (2019-21), registering 164 total tackles, four quarterback sacks, four interceptions, 11 pass knockdowns, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries – including a 20-yard fumble return touchdown.

The Carleton University product has also suited up in nine playoff games in his career, and has played in the Grey Cup ever year of his career (2017-19, 21), winning a championship with Calgary in 2018.