Alouettes sign seven including National OL Samuel Thomassin

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Friday that club has signed seven players, including National offensive lineman Samuel Thomassin, American defensive back Prince Smith Jr., American receiver Craig Rucker, American offensive lineman Tyler Roemer and National receiver Ente Eguavoen.

Thomassin (6’6″, 330 lbs.) played his first professional season in 2021, dressing in two games for the Alouettes. He was selected by Montreal with a territorial pick at the end of the second round of the 2019 CFL Draft and then took part in the team’s training camp. The Rouge et Or offensive lineman returned to play a final collegiate season that fall and helped Université Laval reach the Dunsmore Cup after helping the team win the previous two Vanier Cup championships. The 26-year-old Quebec City native was elected a first team All-Canadian in his last two seasons in the collegiate ranks, after being selected a second team All-Canadian in 2017. He was part of an offensive line that helped the Rouge et Or score a conference-leading 301 points in 2019, which was more than the double of the second place team in that category. The Laval offence also led the conference with 3,191 total yards.

Smith Jr. (5’10”, 192 lbs.) took part in the Alouettes training camp in 2021. Prior to that, he made 64 tackles for the New Hampshire University Wildcats in 2019, good for third place on the team. The Philadelphia, PA native also intercepted three passes and forced two fumbles. The 24-year-old was voted CAA rookie of the year in 2016. He was part of the Philadelphia Eagles, N.Y. Giants and the Cleveland Browns organizations in 2020.

Rucker (5’7″, 175 lbs.) took part in the Toronto Argonauts training camp in 2021. The receiver completed his collegiate career with a strong season in 2019 as he made 97 catches for 1,325 yards and 15 touchdowns with the Mars Hill University Lions, earning South Atlantic Conference Offensive Player of the Year Awards. The Orlando, FL native is the conference’s all-time leader with 4’320 receiving yards, 43 receiving touchdowns and most receiving touchdowns in a game with five.

Roemer (6’6″, 315 lbs.) joined the Oakland Raiders in 2019 following his collegiate career where he started all 22 games he played at left tackle with the San Diego State University Aztecs. In 2020, the 22-year-old played four games with the Los Angeles Wildcats in the XFL. During his first season with the Aztecs in 2017, the Reno, NV native was voted the team’s offensive lineman of the year, on top of earning second-team all-Mountain West accolades.

Eguavoen (6’0″, 185 lbs.) was voted a 2021 OUA First Team All-Star as he made 31 catches for 523 yards, on top of scoring two touchdowns in only six games with the Laurier University Golden Hawks. The Mississauga, ON native also returned kicks during two seasons, cumulating 546 yards on 25 kickoff returns.

The club also announced that it reached terms with safety Ethan Makonzo as well as defensive lineman Brock Gowanlock, who were both drafted by the team in 2021 and 2020 respectively, prior to taking part in the team’s 2021 training camp and eventually returning to play a final season in the collegiate ranks.

Makonzo (6’1′, 220 lbs.) played eight games with the Université de Montreal Carabins in 2021, registering 12 tackles and knocking down one pass. In 2019, the 26-year-old intercepted two passes and amassed six solo tackles and five assisted tackles, which allowed him to be selected to the RSEQ Defensive All-Star Team.

Gowanlock (6’3″, 230 lbs) took advantage of his experience at the Alouettes training camp to go complete his collegiate career with a strong season, as registered 38 tackles, including 5.5 for losses, as well as four sacks in eight games with the University of Manitoba Bisons. The Duncan, BC native was selected in the eighth round (66th overall) by the Alouettes in 2020.