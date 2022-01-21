Lions release National WR Lemar Durant

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have released National receiver Lemar Durant, the team announced on Friday.

Last season, Durant suited up in eight games and hauled in 263 yards.

RELATED

» Bio: Lemar Durant by the numbers

» Lions sign Whitehead through 2023

» Morris: Whitehead sets sights on bigger workload in 2022

Over his six-year CFL career, two of them spent in BC, the 29-year-old has played in 74 games and tallied 2,353 yards and 13 touchdowns. In his first year in BC in 2019, Durant set career-highs in yards (810), receptions (57) and touchdowns (five).

Before joining the Leos, Durant spent four seasons with the Calgary Stampeders. While with Calgary, the Vancouver, B.C. native won the 106th Grey Cup and was named that game’s Most Valuable Canadian. The Stamps drafted him in the second round of the 2015 CFL Draft.