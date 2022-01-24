Alouettes extend DL Nick Usher through 2023

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed American defensive lineman Nick Usher to an extension that will allow him to spend the next two seasons in Montreal.

Usher (six-foot-three, 235 pounds) registered 35 defensive tackles, four for losses, as well as five sacks in 14 games with Montreal in 2021. The 27-year-old also forced a CFL-leading three fumbles, while recovering one. He also knocked down one pass.

“Nick was a great addition to our team in 2021. On top of bringing his contagious smile in our locker room, he was an important cog in our defensive front, forcing opposing quarterbacks to get rid of the ball much faster than they would have wanted,” said Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia.

In three seasons in the CFL, the former UTEP Miner amassed 78 defensive tackles and 12 sacks, while forcing five fumbles.