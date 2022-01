MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Monday that the club has released American defensive lineman Jamal Davis II to pursue NFL opportunities.

Davis played in nine games with Montreal in 2021 and tallied 17 defensive tackles, four sacks and a touchdown in his first year with the club.

