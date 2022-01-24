Argos extend DB Boateng; sign WR Coxie

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have extended Canadian DB Matt Boateng and signed American WR Damonte Coxie, the team announced on Monday.

Boateng was set to become a free agent in February.

Boateng, 25, is coming off his second season in Toronto and played 12 games in 2021 adding three defensive tackles and two special teams tackles. The Ajax, Ontario native and Fresno State product was Toronto’s 18thoverall selection in the 2019 CFL Draft. Boateng tallied eight defensive tackles and one special teams tackle in 12 games during his rookie campaign.

Coxie, 6’3, 200lbs, played four seasons at the University of Memphis (2017-2020) where over the course of 41 games the Louisiana native caught 185 balls for 2,948 yards and 20 touchdowns. The receiver was Second-Team All-Conference in 2018 and 2019, becoming just the second Memphis Tiger to record back-to-back 1,000 yard receiving seasons in program history. Coxie worked out with the Green Bay Packers in August of 2021.