Ticats sign QB Jalen Morton, two others

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Monday that the football club has re-signed three American players including quarterback Jalen Morton, defensive lineman Ronheen Bingham and receiver Emmanuel Butler.

Morton, 24, spent most of the 2021 season on the Tiger-Cats practice roster after originally signing with the club in September. The 6-3, 237-pound native of Arlington, Texas originally signed with the National Football League’s Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and also spent time with the Indianapolis Colts. Morton started 23 games over five seasons at Prairie View A&M University (2015-19) before turning pro.

Bingham, 26, spent the 2021 season on the Tiger-Cats practice roster after originally signing with the club in May 2020. The 6-2, 242-pound native of Bennettsville, South Carolina played 25 games over two seasons at Arkansas State University (2017-18) after beginning his collegiate career at Hutchinson Community College (2015-16).

Butler, 25, spent training camp with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2021 but was released before the start of the season. The 6-4, 220-pound native of Phoenix Arizona also spent parts of two seasons on the National Football League’s New Orleans Saints’ practice squad (2019-20) after signing with them as an undrafted free agent. Prior to turning pro, Butler played 45 games over five seasons at Northern Arizona University (2014-18).