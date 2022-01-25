Alouettes, Alford agree to one-year extension

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Tuesday that the club has signed American receiver and returner Mario Alford to a one-year deal. Alford was set to become a free agent next month.

Alford made his presence felt with the Alouettes in 2021 in just five games. The 29-year-old amassed 647 combined yards on the season, including 320 on 16 kickoff returns. He scored a touchdown on a 86-yard punt return and averaged a CFL-high 15.8 yards per punt return.

“Mario is an electrifying player who adds a whole new dimension to our team when he is in uniform,” says Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia. “He was injured during last season and we missed him. We are confident that he will be back and play at a high level and greatly help us next season.”

In 2019, he made quite the impression upon his arrival with the Alouettes, as he scored two touchdowns in his first two outings. He continued being impressive in the playoffs, as he scored a touchdown on a 99-yard kickoff return, the third longest kickoff return touchdown in CFL playoff history.

He suited up for the Toronto Argonauts in 2018.

The American was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2015 NFL Draft with who he registered one catch for 15 yards. He also spent time with the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears. The Greenville, GA native previously played collegiately for the West Virginia University Mountaineers.

The Alouettes also added American receiver Krishawn Hogan (Marian) to the roster.