Bombers release Drew Desjarlais to pursue NFL opportunties

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have released national offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais in order to allow him to further pursue an NFL agreement, the team announced on Tuesday.

Desjarlais was set to become a free agent next month.

The six-foot-two, 314-pounder played in 14 games with the Bombers in 2021, helping the team win the 108th Grey Cup. The 24-year-old also won the Grey Cup with Winnipeg in 2019, where he played in all 18 regular season games.

