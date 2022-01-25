Stampeders sign Rene Paredes to extension

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed national kicker Rene Paredes to a contract extension, the team announced on Tuesday. The five-time CFL All-Star had been eligible to become a free agent next month.

A 10-season veteran of the Red and White, Paredes was the West Division finalist for the CFL’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player award in 2021 and was named a division and league All-Star for the fifth time in his career. He played all 14 regular-season games and accounted for a league-leading 155 points, going 44-for-48 on field-goal attempts (a CFL-best 91.7-per cent success rate) and 23-for-24 on extra points.

During the 2021 season, he became the 10th player in CFL history to make 400 career field goals and set a new career single-game high by kicking six field goals in a win at Edmonton. He was successful on six field goals again in Week 11 at BC and in the process earned the CFL’s top-performer-of-the-week award. In Week 10 at Saskatchewan, Paredes’ 44-yard field goal with no time left on the clock gave Calgary a 22-19 victory. He had another game-winning last-play field goal in a 13-12 win over Winnipeg in Week 16.

“Rene has consistently proven himself to be one of the most dependable kickers in the CFL and we’re pleased to have him back for another season,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel.

“Calgary is home,” said Paredes. “My family and I are excited to be back and continue my football career with this amazing organization. After 10 years, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. Time to get to work and bring the Cup back to Calgary.”

Paredes has played 175 career regular-season games for the Red and White and 17 contests in the post-season. He is 12th all-time in CFL history in regular-season scoring. He was the first player in CFL history to have four different seasons with field-goal success rate of at least 90 per cent and, including the 2021 campaign, he now has five such seasons in his career.