Staying in the Six: Muamba signs extension with Argos

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have extended Canadian linebacker Henoc Muamba, the team announced on Tuesday.

Muamba was set to become a free agent next month and was ranked No. 29 on CFL.ca’s Top 30 Pending Free Agents List.

“I couldn’t be happier to be home and continue playing in Toronto,” said Muamba. “We are ready to finish what we started last season and take that next step towards our ultimate goal. There is nowhere else I’d rather be and June can’t come soon enough.”

Muamba, 32, is back for his second season in Double Blue after playing 10 games and tallying 49 defensive tackles, two special teams tackles and one interception in 2021. The nine-year CFL veteran who attended high school in Mississauga joined Toronto via free agency in 2021 after a two-year stint with the Alouettes that saw the linebacker win the league’s Most Outstanding Canadian award in 2019 after posting 93 defensive tackles, one sack and two forced fumbles in 17 games as well as an East All-Star nod in 2018. The 6’0, 230lb product of St. Francis Xavier began his CFL career in Winnipeg in 2011 after being selected with the first overall pick in the that year’s CFL Draft.

Muamba would play three seasons in Winnipeg earning one CFL All-Star nod as well as an East All-Star honour, both in 2013. Born in the Congo (formerly Zaire) Muamba would move to the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts from 2014-2015 playing in 13 games before signing with Montreal for the first time later on in 2015. He would spend the next two seasons (2016-2017) with Saskatchewan. For his career the Argonaut has amassed 517 defensive tackles, 77 special teams tackles, 14 sacks, six interceptions and 14 forced fumbles in 118 regular season games.