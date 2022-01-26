Argos sign WR Darece Roberson Jr.

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed American WR Darece Roberson Jr., the team announced on Wednesday.

Roberson Jr., 5’10, 170lbs, played four seasons at Wayne State (2016-2019) and over the course of 43 games caught 92 passes for 1,767 yards and 24 touchdowns, while also adding a punt and kick return touchdown during his career.

The Michigan native was Wayne State Rookie of the Year in 2016, was named Second-Team All-GLIAC in 2018 and first-team All-GLIAC in 2019. Roberson twice had seasons with an average per catch of over 20 yards in his collegiate career, ranking second in program history in that category. Spent time with Arizona and Seattle after going undrafted in the NFL Draft in 2020.