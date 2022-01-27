Als sign Alexandre Gagné to two-year deal

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed fullback Quebec native Alexandre Gagné to a two-year deal, the team announced on Thursday.

Gagné was set to become a free agent next month.

The six-foot-one, 230-pounder was a true force on special teams with 18 tackles, which placed him second in the CFL in 2021. He also forced a fumble.

“Alexandre is a very valuable player on special teams. He does not hesitate to put his nose where the ball goes”, said Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia. “His speed and aggressive play make it difficult for his opponents. We are very pleased with this signing.”

In 2019 the former Université de Sherbrooke Vert et Or registered a team high 19 special teams tackles with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, which was good for eighth place in the CFL. The 29-year-old had made 23 special teams tackles the previous season, which was the third highest total in the league.

The club also signed American offensive lineman Nick Callendar to a new deal. In his rookie season in 2021, the 27-year-old played five games, including two as a starter.

The Alouettes added American defensive back Herb Waters to the roster. He is a former University of Miami Hurricanes receiver. The 29-year-old then suited up professionally for the Edmonton Elks, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Vipers (XFL).