Elks release 10 players including P Hugh O’Neill

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have released 10 players, the club announced Thursday.

Among the cuts were five active roster players, along with five players from the team’s suspended list.

Five of the 10 players appeared in games for Edmonton last season, combining for 35 games in 2021. Among the cuts was veteran punter Hugh O’Neill, who suited up in all of Edmonton’s 14 regular season games last year.

The University of Alberta product was in his sixth season with the club and is a veteran of 74 games for the Green and Gold (2013-14 and 2017-21). Over 88 career CFL regular season games, O’Neill has averaged 44.1 yards per punt, with a career long of 74 yards back in 2018.

RELEASED

FROM ACTIVE ROSTER:

Nate Anderson | NAT | DL | 6’4 | 250 LBS | 1997-05-06 (24) | Toronto, ON | Missouri

Tyler Higby | AMER | OL | 6’5 | 300 LBS | 1997-01-26 (25) | Houston, TX | Michigan State

Jonathon Mincy | AMER | DB | 5’10 | 196 LBS | 1992-09-05 (29) | Decatur, GA | Auburn

Hugh O’Neill | NAT | K | 6’2 | 185 LBS | 1990-01-20 (32) | Edmonton, AB | Alberta

De’Ondre Wesley | AMER | OL | 6’7 | 330 LBS | 1992-07-28 (29) | Antioch, CA | BYU

FROM SUSPENDED LIST: