Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

News January 27, 2022

Elks release 10 players including P Hugh O’Neill

The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have released 10 players, the club announced Thursday.

Among the cuts were five active roster players, along with five players from the team’s suspended list.

RELATED
» Elks’ Dr. Naidu helped get the CFL through ’21 season
» Elks add pieces to coaching, football ops staff
» Elks name Victor Cui new president and CEO
» Familiar Faces Return: Elks sign Bowman, Arceneaux, Holley

Five of the 10 players appeared in games for Edmonton last season, combining for 35 games in 2021. Among the cuts was veteran punter Hugh O’Neill, who suited up in all of Edmonton’s 14 regular season games last year.

The University of Alberta product was in his sixth season with the club and is a veteran of 74 games for the Green and Gold (2013-14 and 2017-21). Over 88 career CFL regular season games, O’Neill has averaged 44.1 yards per punt, with a career long of 74 yards back in 2018.

RELEASED

FROM ACTIVE ROSTER:

  • Nate Anderson | NAT | DL | 6’4 | 250 LBS | 1997-05-06 (24) | Toronto, ON | Missouri
  • Tyler Higby | AMER | OL | 6’5 | 300 LBS | 1997-01-26 (25) | Houston, TX | Michigan State
  • Jonathon Mincy | AMER | DB | 5’10 | 196 LBS | 1992-09-05 (29) | Decatur, GA | Auburn
  • Hugh O’Neill | NAT | K | 6’2 | 185 LBS | 1990-01-20 (32) | Edmonton, AB | Alberta
  • De’Ondre Wesley | AMER | OL | 6’7 | 330 LBS | 1992-07-28 (29) | Antioch, CA | BYU

FROM SUSPENDED LIST:

  • Darrell Brown | AMER | OL | 6’4 | 315 LBS | 1993-12-21 (28) | Abilene, TX | Louisiana Tech
  • Tarean Folston | AMER | RB | 5’10 | 214 LBS | 1995-01-11 (27) | Cocoa, FL | Notre Dame
  • J.J. Jones | AMER | WR | 5’10 | 173 LBS | 1992-12-06 (29) | Myrtle Beach, SC | North Carolina
  • Debione Renfro | AMER | DB | 6’2 | 195 LBS | 1999-01-19 (23) | Pearland, TX | Texas A&M
  • Albert Smalls | AMER | DB | 6’1 | 207 LBS | 1996-08-03 (25) | Miramar, FL | Northern Illinois
The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!