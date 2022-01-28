Staying in the Hammer: Lawrence signs extension with Ticats

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American linebacker Simoni Lawrence to a contract extension, the team announced on Friday.

Lawrence was eligible to become a free agent next month and was ranked No. 10 on CFL.ca’s Top 30 Pending Free Agents List.

“Simoni’s energy and personality is infectious,” said Orlondo Steinauer, President of Football Operations and Head Coach of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. “He is an all-time Tiger-Cat and an all-time person and we could not be happier that he and his family have chosen to remain in Hamilton and with the Tiger-Cats organization.”

Lawrence, 32, has played 127 games over eight seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2013-21) and ranks first all-time in Ticats franchise total tackles (609) and defensive tackles (602). The 6-1, 231-pound native of Upper Darby, Pennsylvania started 14 regular seasons games and three playoff games for the Tiger-Cats in 2021 and finished top 10 in the Canadian Football League in numerous categories including first in defensive touchdowns (tie-2), fifth in defensive tackles (73), sixth in interceptions (tie-3) and eighth in total tackles (73).

The University of Minnesota product was named the East Division’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player for the third time in his career in 2021 (2015, 19, 21) while also earning his third CFL All-Star selection (2015, 19, 21) and his fifth CFL East Division All-Star (2014, 15, 16, 19, 21) honours. He spent one season with Edmonton (2012) registering 26 total tackles before being traded to Hamilton in 2013.