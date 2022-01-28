Ticats extend RB Don Jackson through ’23

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have extended American running back Don Jackson to a two-year contract.

Jackson, 28, played four regular-season games for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2021, registering 44 carries for 245 yards and one rushing touchdown as well as eight receptions for 94 yards and one receiving touchdown.

The five-foot-10, 205-pound native of Sacramento, CA, has played 24 games over his three-year Canadian Football League career with the Calgary Stampeders (2018-2019) and Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2021), tallying 262 carries for 1,415 yards and six rushing touchdowns, also adding 52 receptions for 394 yards and one receiving touchdown.

The University of Nevada product was a member of Calgary’s Grey Cup championship team in 2018. He began his professional career with the National Football League’s Green Bay Packers (2016-2017), where he played in three games, registering 10 carries for 32 yards.