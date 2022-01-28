Follow CFL

2022 Free Agency January 28, 2022

Ticats extend RB Don Jackson through ’23

Geoff Robins/CFL.ca

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have extended American running back Don Jackson to a two-year contract.

Jackson, 28, played four regular-season games for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2021, registering 44 carries for 245 yards and one rushing touchdown as well as eight receptions for 94 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Jackson established himself as the Ticats’ primary option at running back late in the 2021 season and will hold that role as the team goes into the 2022 season (Peter Power/CFL.ca)

The five-foot-10, 205-pound native of Sacramento, CA, has played 24 games over his three-year Canadian Football League career with the Calgary Stampeders (2018-2019) and Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2021), tallying 262 carries for 1,415 yards and six rushing touchdowns, also adding 52 receptions for 394 yards and one receiving touchdown.

The University of Nevada product was a member of Calgary’s Grey Cup championship team in 2018. He began his professional career with the National Football League’s Green Bay Packers (2016-2017), where he played in three games, registering 10 carries for 32 yards.

