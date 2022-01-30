Ticats extend WR Steven Dunbar Jr.

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have extended American wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr.

Dunbar Jr., 26, appeared in 12 games for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2021, recording 44 receptions for 630 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

RELATED

» Staying in The Hammer: Lawrence signs extension w/ Ticats

» Ticats, Brandon Banks mutually agree to part ways

» Ticats extend RB Don Jackson through ’23

» Ticats extend All-Star OL Brandon Revenberg

The six-foot-three, 202-pound native of Metairie, LA signed as an undrafted free agent with the National Football League’s San Francisco 49ers in 2018, spent time on the team’s practice roster and appeared in one game. He also attended training camp with the Denver Broncos in 2019.

Prior to turning pro, Dunbar Jr. played in 51 games over four seasons (2014-2017) at the University of Houston, registering 180 receptions for 2,430 yards and 11 touchdowns and earned an All-American Athletic Conference Honorable Mention as a senior.