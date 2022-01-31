Alouettes sign National RB Antwi to two-year deal

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Monday that the club has signed National running back Jeshrun Antwi to a new two-year deal.

Antwi (6’0″, 220 lbs.) just completed his rookie season with the Alouettes, averaging 4.9 yards per carry, after rushing the ball 36 times for 176 yards in 14 games. The 24-year-old Calgary, AB native also made six catches for 46 yards, on top of registering five special teams tackles.

“Jeshrun return is great news for the Alouettes, as we are retaining the services of a versatile and determined player who is appreciated by everyone in the locker room,” said Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia.

Drafted in the sixth round (48th overall) by the Alouettes in 2019, he completed his collegiate career with the University of Calgary Dinos on a high note the following autumn, helping the team win the Vanier Cup in Quebec City.