Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

2022 Free Agency January 31, 2022

Argos ink QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson to extension

Geoff Robins/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have their starting quarterback back in the fold.

The team announced on Monday that American QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson has signed an extension. He was set to become a free agent next week and was ranked No. 9 on CFL.ca’s Top 30 Pending Free Agents list.

RELATED
» Steinberg’s MMQB: A tip of the hat to one of the best
» CFL.ca writers choose their top pending free agent
» 2022 Free Agency: A look at the Argonauts

“There are hundreds of reasons to sign back…unfinished business, a commitment to excellence from the organization, an opportunity to deepen the bonds of brotherhood,” said Argos QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson. “At the end of the day it comes down to one: (Argos GM) Michael “Pinball” Clemons. He epitomizes championship DNA. Last year we established a standard of winning and this year is about raising it to the “Pinball” level.”

Bethel-Thompson suited up for 14 games in 2021, starting nine, while going 203-for-306 for 2,303 yards and 12 touchdowns on route to his first East Division All-Star nod. The 2019 CFL passing touchdown leader (26) was 7-2 as a starter and helped guide the Argos to nine wins in 2021 and first place in the East for the first time since 2017.

The California native and four-year Argo became the seventh-leading passer in Boatmen history last season and was Toronto’s team nominee for Most Outstanding Player. M-B-T joined the Argos in 2017, learning under the great Ricky Ray while winning a Grey Cup that same year and has thrown for more than 8,500 yards and 47 touchdowns in his career. The Sacramento State product made seven NFL stops between 2011-2016 including time spent in San Francisco (three times), Miami (twice), Minnesota and Philadelphia.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!