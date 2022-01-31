Argos ink QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson to extension

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have their starting quarterback back in the fold.

The team announced on Monday that American QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson has signed an extension. He was set to become a free agent next week and was ranked No. 9 on CFL.ca’s Top 30 Pending Free Agents list.

RELATED

» Steinberg’s MMQB: A tip of the hat to one of the best

» CFL.ca writers choose their top pending free agent

» 2022 Free Agency: A look at the Argonauts

“There are hundreds of reasons to sign back…unfinished business, a commitment to excellence from the organization, an opportunity to deepen the bonds of brotherhood,” said Argos QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson. “At the end of the day it comes down to one: (Argos GM) Michael “Pinball” Clemons. He epitomizes championship DNA. Last year we established a standard of winning and this year is about raising it to the “Pinball” level.”

Bethel-Thompson suited up for 14 games in 2021, starting nine, while going 203-for-306 for 2,303 yards and 12 touchdowns on route to his first East Division All-Star nod. The 2019 CFL passing touchdown leader (26) was 7-2 as a starter and helped guide the Argos to nine wins in 2021 and first place in the East for the first time since 2017.

The California native and four-year Argo became the seventh-leading passer in Boatmen history last season and was Toronto’s team nominee for Most Outstanding Player. M-B-T joined the Argos in 2017, learning under the great Ricky Ray while winning a Grey Cup that same year and has thrown for more than 8,500 yards and 47 touchdowns in his career. The Sacramento State product made seven NFL stops between 2011-2016 including time spent in San Francisco (three times), Miami (twice), Minnesota and Philadelphia.