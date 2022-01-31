Calgary, Carey agree to two-year extension

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American running back Ka’Deem Carey to a two-year contract that will keep him with the Red and White through the 2023 season, the team announced on Monday.

A Canadian Football League West Division all-star and the Stamps’ nominee for Most Outstanding Player in 2021, Carey had been eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 8 and was ranked No. 25 on CFL.ca’s Top 30 Pending Free Agents list.

Carey made 13 regular-season starts at tailback in 2021 and finished second in the CFL with 869 rushing yards while scoring a league-leading seven rushing touchdowns. Carey also had 26 catches for 194 yards. The University of Arizona product had two 100-yard rushing performances during the regular season and had 117 yards and two majors in the Western Semi-Final.

“Ka’Deem is a dynamic playmaker who was outstanding for us in 2021,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel. “The ability to run the ball is a critical part of a balanced offence and we’re confident Ka’Deem will be able to do that for us over the next two seasons.”

“I’m so happy to be back with all my guys on the offensive line – we are locked and loaded!” said Carey. “We have the best o-line in the league and I think Coach Dickie (Dave Dickenson) is the best offensive mind in the CFL. I love working with him and the rest of the Calgary coaching staff.

“It’s a great bunch of guys in that locker room and I love playing in front of the fans in Calgary. Thanks to Huff for having faith in me and I can’t wait to get out there and for us to finish what we started. God is good.”

Carey joined the Stampeders in 2018 after playing 37 games over three seasons with the National Football League’s Chicago Bears. In 21 career games for the Stamps, Carey has rushed for 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns and made 41 catches for 328 yards and one score.