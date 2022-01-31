Elks extend DL Antonio Simmons, sign DB Tyree Robinson

EDMONTON — Elks defensive lineman Antonio Simmons has inked an extension, the club announced Monday.

The Jacksonville, FL native started the 2021 season with the Montreal Alouettes before being traded to the Elks as part of the Trevor Harris deal. In total, Simmons played in nine games (five with the Alouettes, four with the Elks) collecting 14 defensive tackles and three sacks.

Originally signed by the Alouettes in May 2019, the Georgia Tech product has played two seasons in the CFL, accumulating 59 defensive tackles, six sacks, and one forced fumble over 27 games. He previously spent time in 2018 with the NFL’s Denver Broncos and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Also announced Monday was the signing of Tyree Robinson (DB).

The Oregon alum comes to the Elks with NFL experience being signed as an undrafted free agent by the Dallas Cowboys in 2018. He played in five games for the Cowboys during the 2018 season before signing with the San Francisco 49ers in December of that same year. The California native also spent time with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2020 and the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2021.

Collegiately, Robinson played in 52 games for the Ducks, racking up 201 total tackles, six interceptions, 23 pass breakups and four fumble recoveries over four seasons. In 2017 he was the recipient of the Todd Doxey Award, a team award for Character and Service.