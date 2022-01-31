Riders extend DB Godfrey Onyeka, WR Mitch Picton

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed national defensive back Godfrey Onyeka and national wide receiver Mitch Picton to contract extensions.

Onyeka (six-foot-two, 200 pounds) played nine regular-season games and the Western Final for the Roughriders in 2021. He made 24 defensives tackles, lining up at both cornerback and strong side linebacker. The 27-year-old also contributed on special teams, making seven tackles.

Onyeka was selected in the second round (10th overall) by Edmonton in the 2018 CFL Draft. He went on to play two seasons and 27 games with the Elks, tallying five defensive tackles and 13 special teams tackles.

The Brampton native was a standout at Wilfred Laurier University, where he was a three-time U SPORTS first-team All-Canadian, a three-time OUA first-team All-Star and a 2014 OUA all-rookie. In 2016, he helped the Golden Hawks win the OUA Championship. Over his four seasons at Laurier, he made 180 defensive tackles, 10 interceptions, 11 knockdowns, five forced fumbles and two sacks.

Picton (six-foot-two, 200 pounds) had a breakout year in 2021, playing in 10 regular-season games. Picton made 25 receptions for 218 yards and a 9.6 yards per catch average. He scored his first career touchdown in Week 2 against Hamilton.

The Regina native was selected by the Roughriders in the fifth-round (37th overall) of the 2017 CFL Draft. He worked his way up to the active roster, making his CFL debut on July 27, 2019 and suited up for two games that season.

Picton played in 38 collegiate games over five seasons at the University of Regina (2013-2017). While with the Rams, he tallied 170 receptions for 2,447 yards and 24 touchdowns. In 2016, he led all Canada West receivers with 58 catches, 834 yards and 11 touchdowns and was named a 2016 U SPORTS first-team All-Canadian and Canada West all-star.