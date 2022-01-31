Stamps come to terms w/ LB Jameer Thurman

CALGARY –The Calgary Stampeders have extended American linebacker Jameer Thurman. The weak-side linebacker on the Canadian Football League Players’ Association’s 2021 all-star team, Thurman had been eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 8.

In his return to the Stampeders in 2021, Thurman served as one of team’s captains and started all 14 regular-season games. He had 62 tackles including one tackle for loss, one special teams tackle, three sacks, three forced fumbles and three knockdowns. Thurman had five defensive tackles, three special-teams tackles and one interception in the Western Semi-Final.

RELATED

» Steinberg’s MMQB: A tip of the hat to one of the best

» Nye: Stamps cover their bases ahead of free agency

» Stamps extend special teams standout Sopik

“Jameer is a dependable and productive player who is one of our leaders on defence,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel. “He’s a very important player for us and at the age of 27, I believe he has the ability to get even better.”

“To the fans, my teammates and everyone else in the organization, let’s go be great and bring the Grey Cup back to Calgary,” said Thurman.

Thurman first joined the Stamps in 2017 and he claimed the starting position at weak-side linebacker. He was a key member of the Stamps’ Grey Cup-championship team in 2018. Thurman attended training camp with the National Football League’s Chicago Bears in 2019 and played for the XFL’s DC Defenders in 2020 before returning to Calgary.

In 49 career regular-season games with the Stamps, Thurman has 196 defensive tackles, 30 special teams stops, six sacks, three interceptions, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and six knockdowns.