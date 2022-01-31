Wolitarsky, Bombers agree to two-year extension

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension with Canadian receiver Drew Wolitarsky, the team announced on Monday. Wolitarsky was scheduled to become a free agent next week.

Wolitarsky (602, 225; University of Minnesota; born: March 22, 1995, in Santa Clarita, CA) returns to the Blue Bombers for a fifth season in 2022.

He dressed and started all 14 regular-season games in 2021, plus the Western Final and the 108th Grey Cup victory and finished with 32 receptions for 386 yards and one touchdown. He added six more catches in the two playoff games, including a Grey Cup performance in which he pulled in four passes for 48 yards – all of them in the club’s fourth-quarter rally.

Wolitarsky was chosen by the club in a 2017 Canadian Football League Supplemental Draft, with the club forfeiting a third-round selection in the 2018 CFL Draft to select him.

He made his CFL debut on October 6th, 2017, and has suited up for 54 games over his first four seasons, with 111 career receptions for 1,412 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Wolitarsky finished his days at the University of Minnesota tied for eighth all-time in receptions with 130 and was named an All-Big Ten Third-Team All-Star Academic All-Big Ten as a senior. He was also named an Academic All-Big Ten in 2014, his sophomore season.