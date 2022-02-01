Follow CFL

The Snap February 1, 2022

REDBLACKS launch new behind-the-scenes series

OttawaREDBLACKS.com

The Ottawa REDBLACKS have released the first instalment of an exciting new behind-the-scenes series.

“Behind The R” offers RNation and CFL fans across the country an intimate look at the internal happenings of the REDBLACKS players, coaches and front office staff as the club gears up for the 2022 season.

A new episode of the series will be released at 4pm ET on the last Saturday of each month. Check back at OttawaREDBLACKS.com and CFL.ca for the next episode.

 

