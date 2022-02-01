Follow CFL

Ticats extend national LB Curtis Newton

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have extended the contract of national linebacker Curtis Newton.

Newton, 27, played in all 14 regular-season games for the Tiger-Cats in 2021, registering nine special teams tackles. The six-foot-two, 220-pound native of London, Ont. also suited up in all three of Hamilton’s playoff games, including the 108th Grey Cup game.

The University of Guelph product has appeared in 74 games in his six-year Canadian Football League career with the Toronto Argonauts (2016-2017) and Tiger-Cats (2017-2021), registering two defensive tackles and 34 special teams tackles

