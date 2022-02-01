Follow CFL

2022 Free Agency February 1, 2022

Ticats, Santos-Knox agree to extension

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Tuesday the football club has signed American linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox to a contract extension.

Santos-Knox was set to become a free agent next week.

Santos-Knox, 27, started all 14 regular season games in 2021 for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, recording 72 defensive tackles, three tackles for loss, one quarterback sack, five pass knockdowns and one forced fumble. The 6-2, 233-pound native of Waterbury, Connecticut also started all three playoff games for the Tiger-Cats, including the 108th Grey Cup game.

The University of Massachusetts product has played 51 games over his four-year Canadian Football League career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2017-18), Edmonton (2019) and Tiger-Cats (2021), registering 214 defensive tackles, 21 special teams tackles, 10 quarterback sacks, two interceptions and four forced fumbles.

