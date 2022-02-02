Cariel Brooks signs two-year extension with Ticats

- News
HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American defensive back Cariel Brooks to a two-year contract extension, the team announced on Wednesday.
Brooks was set to become a free agent next week and was ranked No. 21 on CFL.ca’s Top 30 Pending Free Agents list.
Brooks, 30, played 12 games for the Tiger-Cats in 2021, registering a league-leading five interceptions while also adding 23 total tackles, three pass knockdowns and one quarterback sack. The five-foot-10, 200-pound native of Miami, Florida was named a Canadian Football League All-Star for the first time in his career and a CFL East All-Star for the second time (2018, 21).
The Adams State University product has played 58 games over four-year CFL Career with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2017-21), totalling 172 total tackles, two quarterback sacks, 12 interceptions and four forced fumbles. Prior to joining the Tiger-Cats, Brooks spent training camp with the Toronto Argonauts in 2017 and also spent two seasons with the National Football League’s Arizona Cardinals (2015-16).