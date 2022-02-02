Elks sign a trio of players

EDMONTON — The Elks have added three more players to the active roster, as the club announced the signings of Terrance Roberts (RB), Tyrell Robinson (LB), and Marcus Lewis (DB) on Wednesday.

Roberts spent the 2019 season at the University of Central Oklahoma. He played in 10 games for the Bronchos — leading the team in rushing with 127 carries for 668 yards (5.3 per rush) and 10 touchdowns. Prior to his stint with Central Oklahoma, the Phoenix, AZ native spent two seasons at Mesa College, rushing for 2,050 yards with 18 rushing touchdowns.

Robinson comes to Edmonton after playing with the San Diego Strike Force of the IFL in 2020. The linebacker has also spent some time in the AFL with the Philadelphia Soul and the CFL with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2018.

Collegiately, the California native played his freshman season for the Oregon Ducks before transferring over to the Fresno State Bulldogs. He appeared in nine games as a freshman, finishing with 12 total tackles, but never saw game action after that year.

Marcus Lewis spent the 2021 season with the Ottawa REDBLACKS, appearing in four games and collecting nine tackles following his release in October.

At the collegiate level, Lewis played two seasons with the University of Maryland racking up 44 total tackles, two interceptions, six pass breakups, and one fumble recovery over 16 games. The Washington D.C. native played his freshman and sophomore years with Florida State, accumulating 21 tackles, two pass breakups, one tackle for loss, one interception and a fumble recovery with the Seminoles before transferring for his junior year.

In addition to the new signings, the Elks also announced the release of Tyree Robinson from the active roster.