Ferguson: Imagining potential free agency fits

Every year as we begin the off-season, the CFL releases the pending free agent list and each year it seems to get longer as one-year contracts dominate the annual off-season player movement bonanza.

In hopes of keeping track of roster movement, and having a better sense of who has built a team worthy of a Grey Cup run, I began keeping my own record of who signs where and when a couple years ago.

2022 FREE AGENCY

Like a fantasy football draftee, I can’t help but look at the big board of names every year and ponder what might come of free agency as players weigh monetary value with culture, friendships, system, coaching styles and more.

All of this can be boiled down to their ‘fit’ in one of the nine CFL organizations which leads me to my best fits of 2022 with some being extensions and others splashy free agency thefts.

BC LIONS

NOTABLE

Winnipeg REC Kenny Lawler

With the reported offer made by BC, I’d love to see a three headed monster of Burnham-Whitehead-Lawler to support second year Canadian QB Nathan Rourke as the Lions adapt the strategy of their NFL counterparts across the border in Seattle attempting to maximize investment at supplementary positions while their young quarterback is on a less expensive deal.

UNLIKELY

Calgary DE Shawn Lemon

The Lions have invested in young talent across the defensive line and Lemon has already served two terms in Vancouver, but if the Lions wanted a veteran presence who can produce, would they entertain the third trip around Lemon’s sun?

LOCK

Edmonton K Sean Whyte

A Pacific native who is winding down his career, Whyte is still well above average consistently and would solve the circus that was BC’s kicking game down the stretch of 2021.

PERSONAL REQUEST

BC DB Anthony Cioffi

Cioffi gave them so much flexibility to be creative defensively rolling from outside backer to free safety and everything in between. I’d love to see Cioffi stay and continue to expand that package for defensive coordinator Ryan Phillips.

EDMONTON ELKS

NOTABLE

Saskatchewan REC Duke Williams

If this happens it’s the biggest splash move of all free agency. The relationship with Chris Jones is there, the momentum of renewal is in full flex with Victor Cui now at the helm trying to re-engage the Elks fan base. Bringing in an explosive pass-catcher like Duke would certainly do the trick in short order.

UNLIKELY

Saskatchewan DT Micah Johnson

With a couple of defensive tackles signed this past week, I’m not sure what the budget is for the position, but Micah Johnson is as tough to move off the line as any interior lineman in the CFL. You and I both know Chris Jones knows and likes this.

LOCK

Ottawa OL Mark Korte

He’s coming home.

PERSONAL REQUEST

Winnipeg REC Rasheed Bailey

With a lot of personnel turnover expected, I think Bailey is an intriguing fit for a recreated Edmonton offence where he could take on a more prominent role, perhaps even playing off the deep threat of Duke Williams – see above – to open up intermediate passing for Bailey.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

NOTABLE

Hamilton RB Sean Thomas-Erlington

For the third year in a row STE was the CFL’s most productive running back on a per touch basis in Hamilton. He needs to find somewhere that more touches are possible to show his full ability.

With Hamilton preferring a more rotation based scheme and backup RB Ante Milanovich-Litre still a pending free agent could Thomas-Erlington volunteer to dress behind Ka’Deem Carey and wait for his chance to take over?

UNLIKELY

Hamilton DT Dylan Wynn

Yes, this would be fun based on playing style and need, but really this is just about how Dylan Wynn is a cowboy in the off-season, wears cowboy hats to games and would immediately be a Calgary fan favourite for his on-field play and post-game look.

LOCK

Calgary DL Cordarro Law

He was a Stamp twice before landing in a loaded defensive line group in Toronto where he still stood out amongst the pack. It’s time for Law to come back to YYC and supply consistent QB pressure.

PERSONAL REQUEST

Hamilton DB Jumal Rolle

The length of Tre Roberson on one side and Rolle on the other gives me nightmares as a former quarterback. This move becomes all that much more likely if Hamilton welcomes back recently un-retired Delvin Breaux to the black and gold.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

NOTABLE

Edmonton REC Armanti Edwards

With Brayden Lenius off to the Atlanta Falcons and Kyran Moore recovering from a late-season knee injury, Armanti gets the chance to resurrect his CFL career a year after barely contributing to Edmonton with a style that perfectly fits Jason Maas intermediate passing attack.

UNLIKELY

Hamilton REC Brandon Banks

Speedy has been very opinionated at times in his interactions with Riders faithful, but if the stars align he could be a sneaky great signing for Riderville to celebrate with in Pil Country.

LOCK

Hamilton DB Cariel Brooks

Ed Gainey remains unsigned as I write this and Cariel is as physical a boundary halfback there is in the league right now. He also stayed at or near the top of CFL interception totals in 2021 and makes a lot of sense should Gainey find employment elsewhere.

PERSONAL REQUEST

Winnipeg RB Andrew Harris

I’m not always an agent of chaos, but when I am it usually involves giving a fan base their hated rival. This one made me laugh so I had to suggest it.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

NOTABLE

Edmonton REC Derel Walker

The Bombers were in on Derel a couple years ago when he was leaving Toronto and could get him at a reduced rate after a terrible 2021 season to replace Kenny Lawler as their boundary wideout.

UNLIKELY

Hamilton REC Jaelon Acklin

After losing two Grey Cups two Winnipeg, I know this one would be tough to see, maybe even for Acklin to imagine but I envision a great fit with Collaros in blue and gold.

LOCK

Winnipeg LB Thiadric Hansen

He’s the face of the global program and took an increased number of defensive snaps in 2021. No chance Winnipeg lets Hansen play anywhere else as they continue to develop him and plan more usage with Jonathan Kongbo released to sign with the NFL’s Denver Broncos.

PERSONAL REQUEST

Ottawa REC RJ Harris

Harris is a solid top receiver but a great number two or three. Depending on who Winnipeg brings in to catch passes, his spot in the hierarchy could provide for great production with the Bombers in 2022 and beyond.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

NOTABLE

BC REC Jevon Cottoy

With Nikola Kalinic signing in Indianapolis, the Ticats lost size and blocking from the offensive skill positions. Cottoy is a quick fix with as high a ceiling as any young Canadian right now.

UNLIKELY

Winnipeg DT Steven Richardson

I don’t think Richardson would want to leave the only CFL home he’s ever known, but if Hamilton goes younger and moves on from Ted Laurent this would be the right fit.

LOCK

Edmonton DE Kwaku Boateng

A Wilfrid Laurier grad who could work in tandem with first round pick DL Mason Bennett, the Ticats could add some real depth and talent with this move for the apparently available Boateng.

PERSONAL REQUEST

Montreal FB Spencer Moore

He grew up in Hamilton, played at McMaster and fits a need at special teams and fullback. Moore would quickly become a Ticats fan favourite and contribute all over the field.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

NOTABLE

Montreal DB Patrick Levels

With Chris Edwards suspended, Toronto might be in the market for their next SAM linebacker capable of pestering Masoli, Evans and Adams Jr. Enter Patrick Levels.

UNLIKELY

Saskatchewan LB Deon Lacey

With Cameron Judge still not signed this would be a huge splash. Placing Lacey next to Henoc Muamba at middle linebacker and possibly Levels at SAM is a potent linebacker core.

LOCK

Hamilton DE Ja’Gared Davis

After the legendary peel and end zone coverage by Davis against D.J. Foster in the Eastern Final, Toronto throws their wallet at Davis and lands his services to become their primary pass rush threat.

PERSONAL REQUEST

Montreal REC Jake Wieneke

A deep threat, a score zone monster and a quarterback friendly pass-catcher who fits many of Toronto’s needs, Touchdown Jake could up the Argos passing game and change the dynamic from their 2021 style and tendencies.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

NOTABLE

Hamilton QB Jeremiah Masoli

While some in Ottawa would prefer to stick with Caleb Evans or maybe even Duck Hodges, Masoli is the right answer here – price notwithstanding. He has the experience and upside to get Ottawa out of their two year funk.

UNLIKELY

Ottawa OL Mark Korte

He’s going West, a big hit to a team who asked their top pick to flex into centre this season and head coach Paul LaPolice defined with one word in our chat before a game against BC.

“Leader.”

LOCK

Edmonton REC Greg Ellingson

For a talent deficient roster, Masoli and Ellingson would immediately create sparks of energy that could wake up the rest of the roster and give hope. Keep in mind, new Ottawa general manager Shawn Burke was the Ticats’ director of football operations when Ellingson was first signed in Hamilton.

PERSONAL REQUEST

Calgary QB Michael O’Connor

If Masoli is the guy and Evans/Hodges have some lingering questions, why not bring this Ottawa native home to develop and be ready to step in like Nathan Rourke in BC if the job comes open.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

NOTABLE

Hamilton DB Delvin Breaux Sr.

Bit of a pie in the sky blind dart throw here, but Breaux would be such a fun fit in Montreal, he’d love the city, culture and aggressive defensive style while adding some much needed size on the back end.

UNLIKELY

Saskatchewan LB Larry Dean

I doubt Saskatchewan lets him walk, but if he does, Lacey could add some much needed size and punch to the Montreal front.

LOCK

Edmonton DE Mathieu Betts

As the Edmonton exodus continues Betts comes back to Quebec to play for the man he surely drove crazy as head coach of the Montreal Carabins Danny Maciocia.

PERSONAL REQUEST

Hamilton REC Brandon Banks

Vernon Adams Jr. throws it deep more than anyone, Khari Jones calls games more aggressively than anyone, and Brandon Banks is on a mission to prove his worth after getting released by Hamilton. How much fun would this be?!