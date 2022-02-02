Riders sign American DB Brian Cole II

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Brian Cole II, the team announced on Wednesday.

Cole (6’2-205) was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Over the last two NFL seasons, he spent time with the Vikings, Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers, dressing for two pre-season games in 2021.

Collegiately, Cole played in 17 games over two seasons at Mississippi State (2018-19). He earned 78 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, 12 quarterback pressures, two interceptions, four passes defended, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. He also returned 16 kick offs for 329 yards and an average 20.6 yards per return. The Michigan native was named team captain as a senior and attended the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine in 2020.

Prior to attending Mississippi State, Cole suited up for East Mississippi Community College and was considered one of the top five junior college safeties in America according to 247 Sports and Scout.com. He tallied 54 tackles, one sack, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery for a touchdown and also blocked three kicks.