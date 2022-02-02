Follow CFL

Ticats sign OL Kay Okafor to extension

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Wednesday the football club has signed national offensive lineman Kay Okafor to a contact extension.

Okafor was set to become a free agent next week.

Okafor, 29, played eight games for the Tiger-Cats in 2021 before suffering a season-ending injury. The six-foot-three, 295-pound native of Enugu, Nigeria has suited up in 35 games over his three-year Canadian Football League career, all with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2018-21).

The St. Francis Xavier University product was originally selected by the Ticats in the third round, 21st overall in the 2017 CFL Draft as a defensive lineman before transitioning to the offensive side of the ball.

