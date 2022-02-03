Lions add trio of American receivers

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have signed American wide receivers Montay Crockett, Micah Simon and Sean Modster, the team announced on Thursday.

Crockett attended 2021 training camp with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers after originally signing with the team in May 2020. The Rock Hill, South Carolina native was a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017, earning a promotion to the active roster for their regular season finale against Tennessee and AFC Wild Card win over Buffalo.

Earlier in 2017, Crockett attended training camp with Green Bay and also had practice roster stints with Arizona, Washington and Oakland between 2018 and 2020. In 47 games over four seasons (2013-16) at Georgia Southern, Crockett caught 32 passes for 525 yards and three touchdowns while adding 144 yards and two majors on 15 carries.

Simon heads north after attending training camp with the Carolina Panthers in 2021. The Dallas native played 40 games at BYU from 2015-19, recording 90 catches for 1,109 and five touchdowns.

As a senior in 2019, Simon led all Cougars with 51 receptions and was second on the squad with 616 receiving yards.

Modster, a native of Mission Viejo, California, signed with the Baltimore Ravens as a non-drafted free agent in May 2019 and would spend the entire season on the practice squad.

After redshirting in 2014, Modster suited up in 45 games over the next four seasons at Boise State and hauled in 111 receptions for 1,487 yards and 11 touchdowns. He would earn All- Mountain West Second Team honours in his senior season.