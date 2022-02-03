Riders extend LB Larry Dean

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American linebacker Larry Dean to a contract extension.

Dean (six-foot, 226 pounds) has played in 72 CFL games over a career that has spanned five seasons and earned 365 defensive tackles, eight special teams tackles, six sacks, three interceptions, 16 pass knockdowns, five forced fumbles and scored a defensive touchdown. He’s also played in five playoff games.

Dean signed with the Roughriders during 2021 free agency and while an injury kept him off the field, he remained in Saskatchewan throughout the season to support his teammates and to rehabilitate his injury. Prior to coming to the Riders, he spent most of his career with the Tiger-Cats, except 2019 when he suited up for the Edmonton Elks.

RELATED

» O’Leary: O’Day ready to steer the Riders into FA

» Riders announce 2022 football ops, coaching staff

» Riders keep K Brett Lauther in Green through ’23

» The top-20 pending Canadian free agents

Dean is a three-time divisional all-star (2017-2019), was the East Division’s nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2018 and was Edmonton’s nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2019.

Collegiately, the Georgia native attended Valdosta State (2007-2010) and ranks second in VSU history with 358 career tackles. In his senior season, he averaged 11.1 tackles per game and was named Daktronics national defensive player of the year, the south region defensive player of the year, the Gulf South conference defensive player of the year and the Valdosta Daily Times’ defensive player of the year.