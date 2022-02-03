Follow CFL

2022 Free Agency February 3, 2022

Ticats stay Wynn-ing through 2023

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have come to terms on a two-year contract extension with American defensive tackle Dylan Wynn.

Wynn was set to become a free agent on Feb. 8 and was No. 23 on CFL.ca’s Top-30 pending free agents list.

Wynn, seen here trying to get to Zach Collaros in the 2021 Grey Cup game, had two tackles in the Ticats’ OT loss to Winnipeg (Photo: The Canadian Press)

Wynn, 28, started 12 games at defensive tackle for the Tiger-Cats in 2021, registering 30 defensive tackles, five quarterback sacks and two tackles for loss, earning Canadian Football League East Division All-Star honours for the third time in his career (2017, 2019, 2021).

The six-foot-two, 283-pound native of Concord, CA has appeared in 56 career CFL games with 53 starts at defensive tackle over four seasons with the Toronto Argonauts (2017-2018) and Tiger-Cats (2019-2021), recording 138 defensive tackles, 24 quarterback sacks and four pass knockdowns. The Oregon State University product was also named a CFL All-Star in 2019 and has appeared in three Grey Cup games (2017, 2019, 2021), winning one with Toronto in 2017.

