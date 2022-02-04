Argos extend all-star DB Chris Edwards

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have extended American DB Chris Edwards.

Edwards, 29, played 14 games in his first year with Toronto in 2021, posting 37 defensive tackles, three sacks and three interceptions which he returned for a league-high 162 yards and two touchdowns.

The six-foot-two, 217-pound defensive back/linebacker hybrid was named an East Division All-Star and CFL all-star for the first time in 2021. The four-year CFL veteran’s three picks were a career-high and tied for third-most in the league and tied for the most on the Argos.

For his career, the University of Idaho product has amassed 149 defensive tackles, four sacks, seven interceptions, four forced fumbles and three touchdowns in 67 career games spent with Edmonton, BC and Toronto.