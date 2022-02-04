Elks add trio of American players

EDMONTON — The Elks continued to add to their active roster Friday, announcing the signings of Darren Carrington II (WR), Noah Jefferson (DL), and Christopher Harris (DB).

Carrington II spent the 2017 season at the University of Utah as a graduate transfer from the University of Oregon. The receiver was an All-Pac 12 second-team selection during his season with the Utes collecting 70 receptions for 980 yards and six touchdowns over 12 games. Prior to his time in Utah, the San Diego native played 33 games with Oregon from 2014-2016, racking up 112 receptions, 1,919 yards, 15 touchdowns, and earning second-team All-Pac 12 honors in 2015.

After his collegiate career, Carrington II signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys, before being released prior to the start of the season. The receiver also spent time with Toronto Argonauts in 2018 and the Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League in 2020.

Jefferson joins the Elks’ defensive line after most recently suiting up at Florida Atlantic University in 2019. The Las Vegas native spent two seasons with the Owls, playing in 20 games while collecting 23 total tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and a block. Prior to his time with FAU, Jefferson spent the 2017 season at Arizona Western College and the 2015/2016 seasons with the USC Trojans.

Also on defense, Harris spent his junior and senior seasons with Saint John’s University — appearing in 27 games over both years. The Lake Elsinore, CA native registered 83 total tackles, 5.5 TFL, 15 pass breakups, 12 interceptions, and a sack during his time with the Johnnies. The DB transferred to SJU in 2018 from Division II Chadron State and played one year at Division I Montana State in 2016.