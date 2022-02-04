FA Rumour Mill: Masoli to Ottawa?

TORONTO — The 2022 Free Agent market is just a few days from opening! CFL.ca has you covered with all the latest chatter and rumours regarding free agency from CFL.ca writers, players and FA insiders.

Click here to view the full list of pending free agents on the CFL.ca Free Agent Tracker, as well as CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents.

:: Masoli on his way to Ottawa?

It appears that Jeremiah Masoli has made up his mind on where he’s going to play in 2022. According to a report from TSN’s Dave Naylor, the QB has chosen to head to the nation’s capital and join the REDBLACKS.

Sounds like Jeremiah Masoli has made his mind-up and is heading to Ottawa. #CFL #Redblacks — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) February 4, 2022

:: Elks and REDBLACKS interested in Masoli

According to a report from TSN’s Dave Naylor, both the Edmonton Elks and Ottawa REDBLACKS are interested in quarterback Jeremiah Masoli.

As expected, Jeremiah Masoli is getting serious interest from both @REDBLACKS and @elks. Appears he will have a choice to make. His price point should exceed $400k. #CFL #elks #redblacks — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) January 31, 2022

:: Lawler to the Lions?

According to a report from TSN’s Farhan Lalji, the BC Lions have made an offer to 2021’s receiving leader Kenny Lawler.

#BCLions have made a multi-year offer to #Bombers Kenny Lawler that will pay him 250k in 2022.

BC also expected to land #Elks PK Sean Whyte & showing strong interest in Loucheiz Purifoy & David Menard.#RedBlacks have strong interest in #TiCats DT Dylan Wynn. #CFLFA @CFLonTSN — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) January 31, 2022

:: Andrew Harris leaving the ‘Peg?

There have yet to be any formal talks between Andrew Harris and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, according to a report from TSN’s Farhan Lalji.

.@FarhanLaljiTSN: No formal contract talks between Harris, Blue Bombers; Could they part ways? VIDEO: https://t.co/sXdbH16B96 pic.twitter.com/GrFIymNAXE — CFL on TSN (@CFLonTSN) February 4, 2022

:: Jaelon Acklin Ottawa-bound?

According to a report from Postmedia’s Tim Baines, the Ottawa REDBLACKS are interested in receiver Jaelon Acklin.

As mentioned here a couple of days ago, the #Redblacks are also in on Ticats receiver Jaelon Acklin. #CFL — Tim Baines (@TimCBaines) February 2, 2022

:: Gainey out in Saskatchewan

General manager Jeremy O’Day said that the team will not be offering defensive back Ed Gainey a contract to come back to the Riders, according to a report from CTV Regina’s Drew Postey.

:: Richie Sindani back in red and white

According to a tweet from the receiver himself, Richie Sindani will be a member of the Stampeders in 2022.

Im a stamp for 22’. Its time to chase that second ring! — Richie (@Sinnd8) February 4, 2022

:: William Powell coming back to the REDBLACKS?

According to a report from Postmedia’s Tim Baines, the REDBLACKS are believed to be interested in bringing running back William Powell back to the nation’s capital.