2022 Free Agency February 4, 2022

FA Rumour Mill: Masoli to Ottawa?

TORONTO — The 2022 Free Agent market is just a few days from opening! CFL.ca has you covered with all the latest chatter and rumours regarding free agency from CFL.ca writers, players and FA insiders.

Click here to view the full list of pending free agents on the CFL.ca Free Agent Tracker, as well as CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents.

:: Masoli on his way to Ottawa?

It appears that Jeremiah Masoli has made up his mind on where he’s going to play in 2022. According to a report from TSN’s Dave Naylor, the QB has chosen to head to the nation’s capital and join the REDBLACKS.

:: Elks and REDBLACKS interested in Masoli

According to a report from TSN’s Dave Naylor, both the Edmonton Elks and Ottawa REDBLACKS are interested in quarterback Jeremiah Masoli.

:: Lawler to the Lions?

According to a report from TSN’s Farhan Lalji, the BC Lions have made an offer to 2021’s receiving leader Kenny Lawler.

:: Andrew Harris leaving the ‘Peg?

There have yet to be any formal talks between Andrew Harris and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, according to a report from TSN’s Farhan Lalji.

:: Jaelon Acklin Ottawa-bound?

According to a report from Postmedia’s Tim Baines, the Ottawa REDBLACKS are interested in receiver Jaelon Acklin.

:: Gainey out in Saskatchewan

General manager Jeremy O’Day said that the team will not be offering defensive back Ed Gainey a contract to come back to the Riders, according to a report from CTV Regina’s Drew Postey.

:: Richie Sindani back in red and white

According to a tweet from the receiver himself, Richie Sindani will be a member of the Stampeders in 2022.

:: William Powell coming back to the REDBLACKS?

According to a report from Postmedia’s Tim Baines, the REDBLACKS are believed to be interested in bringing running back William Powell back to the nation’s capital.

