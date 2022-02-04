Ticats sign OL Jesse Gibbon to extension

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed national offensive lineman Jesse Gibbon to a contract extension, the team announced on Friday.

Gibbon was slated to become a free agent next week.

RELATED

» Ticats staying busy ahead of free agency

» Staying in The Hammer: Lawrence signs extension w/ Ticats

» Cariel Brooks, Ticats agree to contract extension

» Ticats extend RB Don Jackson through ’23

Gibbon, 25, suited up in 14 games for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2021, including two starts at right guard. The 6-5, 300-pound native of Waterloo, Ontario has dressed in 31 games, including three starts, for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats over his two-year (2019-21) Canadian Football League Career.

Gibbon spent his collegiate career at the University of Waterloo, appearing in 32 games over our seasons (2015-18) before being selected by the Tiger-Cats in the first round, second overall in the 2019 CFL Draft.