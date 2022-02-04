Ticats sign OL Jesse Gibbon to extension
HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed national offensive lineman Jesse Gibbon to a contract extension, the team announced on Friday.
Gibbon was slated to become a free agent next week.
RELATED
» Ticats staying busy ahead of free agency
» Staying in The Hammer: Lawrence signs extension w/ Ticats
» Cariel Brooks, Ticats agree to contract extension
» Ticats extend RB Don Jackson through ’23
Gibbon, 25, suited up in 14 games for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2021, including two starts at right guard. The 6-5, 300-pound native of Waterloo, Ontario has dressed in 31 games, including three starts, for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats over his two-year (2019-21) Canadian Football League Career.
Gibbon spent his collegiate career at the University of Waterloo, appearing in 32 games over our seasons (2015-18) before being selected by the Tiger-Cats in the first round, second overall in the 2019 CFL Draft.